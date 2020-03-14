Click to Skip Ad
UK, Ireland Added To US Travel Restriction List, Effective Midnight On Monday

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10582127r) President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington Trump Virus Outbreak, Washington, United States - 13 Mar 2020

The UK and Ireland have joined 26 European countries whose foreign nationals are under a US travel ban. The measures were announced today at a White House press briefing on the COVID-19 virus.

US citizens in those countries will be allowed back in the US, but anyone else who have been in the restricted spaces can’t enter the US for 30 days.

Flight schedules have been slashed in the wake of the restrictions, but the press conference promised that discussions are underway to provide relief to the transporation and travel industries.  .

President Donald Trump said further travel restrictions are possible, including within the United States.

Other countries may soon follow suit. Guatemala has banned flights from the US and Canada, and Mexico is said to be contemplating closing the US border.

Guatemala previously banned flights from Europe, China, South Korea and North Korea.

 

