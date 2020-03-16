UFC Postpones Its Next Three Events After Being A Sports Holdout Amid Outbreak

The UFC is ending its holdout. The mixed martial arts outfit, which has been resisting canceling events amid the coronavirus outbreak, today postponed its next three events, though April 11.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news in an email to staffers today, saying that UFC Fight Night events set for March 21, March 28 and April 11 have been grounded after the White House’s advisory about limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer. White noted, however, that the high-profile lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov remains on tap for April 18. “That will still happen,” White told ESPN in an interview today.

“We have no choice now but to postpone these fights. So we’re postponing the next three events, but Tony Ferguson versus Khabib, April 18, is still on and that will still happen.”@danawhite joined @SportsCenter to address the postponement of upcoming UFC events. pic.twitter.com/FxKOAKnOEv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2020

The events are the first that UFC has postponed or canceled as the sports world — and everyone else — reels amid the coronavirus pandemic. Its schedule has remained intact while the NBA and NHL suspended their regular seasons, the NCAA scrubbed its national championship basketball tournaments, Major League Baseball delayed its Opening Day and soccer bodies around the world scrapped matches.

