President Donald Trump Goes Off On NBC News’ Peter Alexander During Coronavirus Press Briefing

Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10589334q) President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House.

UPDATE: President Donald Trump went off on NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander after he pressed him on what he would say to Americans who are frightened by the coronavirus.

“What do you say to Americans that are scared?” Alexander asked.

“I’d say you are a terrible reporter,” Trump responded. “I think that’s a very nasty question, and I think that’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people.” He then blasted NBC News and its parent company, Comcast, in general.

.@PeterAlexander: What do you say to Americans, who are watching you right now, who are scared?" President Trump: "I say that you're a terrible reporter. That's what I say. I think it's a very nasty question. And I think it's a very bad signal that you're putting out…" pic.twitter.com/IHzMs9hKtj — CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2020

After the outburst, Trump then called on another reporter in the room — who happened to be Sean Spicer, his former press secretary. Spicer now hosts a show for Newsmax.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer asks President Trump a question at the Coronavirus Taskforce briefing. pic.twitter.com/7NR16KYtsF — CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2020

Later, Trump was pressed by another correspondent about his attack on Alexander. “I think Peter is not a good journalist when it comes to fairness,” Trump said.

Alexander had also asked Trump about whether he thinks there is a “magic drug” to treat the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci said that there was “no magic drug,” while Trump said that he disagreed and “maybe there is, maybe there isn’t.”

PREVIOUSLY: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that non-essential travel between the U.S. and Mexico will be restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Travel restrictions on the U.S.-Canadian border already were announced this week.

Pompeo said that the restrictions will not apply to cargo.

At the White House daily briefing on the coronavirus, Pompeo also warned of misinformation being spread about the virus, including reports of “lockdowns” in the U.S. and that the virus originated in the U.S. military.

“Every American, including people all around the world, should ensure that where they turn for information is a reliable source and not a bad actor trying to create and flow information that they know is wrong,” Pompeo said.

Sitting among the press seats at the briefing was Sean Spicer, Trump’s former White House press secretary. He launched a new show for Newsmax this month. Their seat in the briefing room is shared with right wing news outlet One American News Network.

Its chief White House correspondent, Chanel Rion, triggered an outcry among other reporters after she posed a question to President Donald Trump on Wednesday in which she claimed that the major left-wing news media, even in this room, have teamed up with Chinese communist party narratives” in their coverage of the coronavirus. She once reported on a conspiracy theory that the virus was created in a North Carolina lab. Many scientists have concluded that the virus was not man made.