Tyler Perry’s ‘Young Dylan’ Scores Nickelodeon’s Biggest Live +3 Lifts In Three Years

A comedy that tells the story of a 10-year-old aspiring hip-hop artist is on fleek for Nickelodeon, which claims the debut show reached more than 2.6 million total viewers in six airings over its premiere weekend. It was the biggest Live +3 lifts for a series premiere in three years for the network.

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan is a series written and created by Tyler Perry. It stars Dylan Gilmer, Carl Anthony Payne II, Mieko Hillman, Celina Smith, Hero Hunter, and Aloma Wright. The premise sees Young Dylan move in with his aunt and uncle when his mother doesn’t come home one day. A clash of styles ensues.

The show scored double-digit gains in Live + 3 with Kids 2-11 (1.9/400K, up +36%), Kids 6-11 (2.3/ 296K, +44%) and Total Viewers (784K, +24%). The premiere episode of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan saw lifts of +44% with K6-11, up from the live-action genre average growth of +29%. The Saturday prime time debut also posted year-over-year gains in Live + 3 with Kids 2-11 (+19%) and Kids 6-11 (+15%).

In Live + Same Day, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’s Saturday, Feb. 29, 8:30 p.m. debut on Nickelodeon posted double-digit gains with Kids 2-11 (+17% vs prior four weeks) and drew 634K total viewers (+4%).

