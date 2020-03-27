‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’ Star Dylan Gilmer Signs With Pantheon

EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Gilmer, aka Young Dylan, star of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan on Nickelodeon, has signed with Pantheon for representation in all areas.

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan premiered earlier this month to the largest Live +3 lifts for a series premiere on Nickelodeon in three years.

Executive produced, directed and written by Perry, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan follows a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, Young Dylan (Gilmer), an aspiring hip-hop star, moves in unannounced, and a clash of styles ensues.

The rising young actor and hip hop artist is also known for his appearances and rap performances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and is also a frequent correspondent for DeGeneres’ EllenTube.

Gilmer learned he would be starring in his own series last October when Perry made a surprise visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show when Gilmer was a guest and made the announcement.

Most recently Gilmer did a guest appearance and performance on the Nickelodeon series, All That.

He continues to be repped by The Green Room’s Sherry Kayne, and attorney Chris Abramson of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.