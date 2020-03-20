Two Los Angeles Lakers Players Positive For COVID-19, In Quarantine And Asymptomatic

Two unidentified players from the Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for the coronavirus, but both remain asymptomatic and in quarantine.

NBA.com reports that the players were tested after it was revealed that four Brooklyn Nets players had tested positive for COVID-19. Lakers players were exposed to them on March 10 during their game. ” Our team physicians and public health officials recommended coronavirus testing for the players,” said a team statement.

The players are under the care of the team physician. All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team, the statement said.

“The health and well-being of our players, our organization, our fans, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, family and friends, and wish everyone affected by this virus a speedy recovery.”

The Lakers revelation comes after the NBA shut down league games following disclosure that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the virus. It was later revealed that teammate Donovan Mitchell also had it, as did the four Brooklyn players, including currently sidelined superstar Kevin Durant.

The NBA has drawn some heat from observers who complained that celebrities and famous athletes seem to have no problem obtaining tests, while regular citizens cannot.

The Lakers had the top record in the NBA at the time their season was interrupted. The season off-the-court has been tough, marked by the death of retired superstar Kobe Bryant.

In other news, Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has also given notice that he has contracted the COVID-19 virus and is in quartantine.