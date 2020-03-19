Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Throws Support To Joe Biden

Tulsi Gabbard ended her longshot presidential bid on Thursday and threw her support to Joe Biden.

“Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” Gabbard said in a video message to supporters.

Her departure from the race leaves Biden and Bernie Sanders as the only major candidates for the Democratic nomination. After Biden’s string of victories on Tuesday, he has a lead of about 300 delegates, according to network estimates.

Sanders has not said whether he plans to stay in the race, but his campaign manager told supporters on Wednesday that he is going to “assess the path forward.” His campaign has suspended Facebook ads and is requesting donatations to those in need.

Gabbard remained in the presidential race despite her disappearance from the debate stage in December and after trailing far behind in caucuses and primaries so far.

Sanders sent a message to supporters on Thursday outlining a plan to address the coronavirus crisis. It includes a plan to give every American a $2,000 direct cash payment every month during the crisis and for gig economy workers to receive unemployment money.