Tubi Expands Into 30,000 Hotel Rooms With Enseo Deal

AVOD service Tubi said it will become accessible in 30,000 hotel room as of Tuesday through a deal with Enseo, a tech comany with an in-room entertainment platform.

Tubi offerings include over 20,000 movies and television shows from over 250 content partners including most major Hollywood studios.

It’s available in guest rooms in over 20 hotel and resort brands, including many independent boutique hotels around the country. Additional hotels will launch in the future.

“Our collaboration with Enseo comes at a time where we remain focused on providing easy access to premium content for everyone,” said Andrea Clarke-Hall, VP of Business Development, Tubi.

San Franciscao-based Tubi was recently reported to be in talks to sell itself to Fox. The company recently announced its monthly active users (MAU) grew to 25 million in December and total view time (TVT) was more than 163 million hours watched – up 160% from the previous year.