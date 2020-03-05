‘Truth Be Told’ Drama Renewed For Season 2 By Apple

Apple continues to hand out second-season pickups to its crop of original scripted series. The latest to get a Season 2 renewal is drama Truth Be Told, starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer. The series is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and is produced by Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Truth Be Told was billed as a limited series but had been designed for a multi-season run. It will be a quasi-anthology in the vein of USA drama The Sinner and NBC comedy Trial & Error where there is a central protagonist(s) that carries over as each season focuses on a new story with new characters.

Spencer will reprise her role as Poppy Parnell in season two, which will unfold around a new case. The first season of Truth Be Told follows podcaster Parnell as she is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, and comes face-to-face with the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars.

“Working with Octavia Spencer has been a dream come true for me. I am honored to continue to build the character of Poppy Parnell with her, and my partners at Hello Sunshine and Chernin Entertainment,” said Tramble Spellman. “Apple continues to show their tremendous support for us and the show. I am thrilled to dive back into exploring our national obsession with true crime and how it plays out with our rich canvas of compelling characters.”

There has been a divide in the reaction to Truth Be Told, with lukewarm reviews by critics and high marks by regular viewers. The series recently landed two NAACP Image Award nominations, for Spencer and Tramble Spellman, with the latter going on to win.

“Octavia’s performance and Nichelle’s story struck a chord with audiences,” said Matt Cherniss, head of development, Apple Worldwide Video. “We are proud of this powerful show and the incredible team behind it, and look forward to a second season.”

Truth Be Told is executive produced by Spencer, alongside writer and executive producer Tramble Spellman, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Mikkel Norgaard.

Truth Be Told joins the other original Apple scripted series that have debuted or are pending, all of which have been renewed for a second season. That includes Home Before Dark, Little America, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Dickinson, See, Servant and For All Mankind. The Morning Show also is returning for a second season.