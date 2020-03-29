Trump Scraps Quarantine Idea, Instead Calls For “Strong Travel Advisory” To New York & Other States

President Donald Trump announced Saturday night that he has called on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a travel advisory for three Northeastern states hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

“On the recommendation of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government,” Trump tweeted Saturday at 8:19 p.m. ET. “A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you!”

The announcement came hours after Trump tweeted that he was considering a temporary quarantine of “hot spots” in the tri-state area that includes New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the region rises.

In response, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-New York) expressed concern about Trump’s proposal.

“I don’t even know what that means,” Cuomo told reporters during a briefing in Albany. “I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable, and from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing.”

He added, “I don’t even like the sound of it, not even understanding what it is. I don’t like the sound of it.”

New York is one of several states that issued a stay at home order amid the deadly pandemic.

On March 20, Cuomo signed what’s called the “New York State on PAUSE” executive order. The 10-point policy called for all non-essential businesses statewide to close; an end to non-essential gatherings, residents to limit outdoor recreational activities; and for New Yorkers to limit use of public transportation.