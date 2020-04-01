Click to Skip Ad
Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert Digging Deep To Find That Comedy Gold

Comedy Central

In these difficult and restrictive times, it’s hard to find the silver lining in the dark clouds that have gathered. So the already difficult task faced by late night comedians is made even harder as the COVID-19 shutdown continues.

But the show must go on, so Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert came up with a few things to talk about and hopefully prod a laugh or two out of their captive audience.

Noah turned to his Daily Show cast to find out what day this since, since confinement makes them all the same.

Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert had a travelogue for those curious about the unknown regions of his home.

