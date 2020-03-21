Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Bring A Touch Of Home To Work

Continuing their work-from-home program, the country’s late night comedians soldiered on today, bringing you important takes with a twist of humor that will leave you shaken and possibly stirred.

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is in Day 3 of its continuing effort to post new, original content on their digital and social channels on a daily basis.Tonight, The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah was again live from Trevor’s couch in New York City, talking about how China is bouncing back from coronavirus, US senators allegedly profit off the pandemic, and Roy Wood Jr. reports on hospitals’ shortage of medical supplies.

For those complaining that social media is so boring, “grab that book you’ve been meaning to read,” Noah advised. “And then use it as a pillow to take a nap.”

Jimmy Fallon brought the at-home edition to his backyard, and reported that while his family’s spirits are high, the wine supplies are low.

He also spotlighted the charity the National Domestic Workers Alliance, which works for respect, recognition, and inclusion in labor protections for domestic workers. He also had a video chat with Colombian singer J Balvin.

Jimmy Kimmel used his downtime to bring us “Formal Friday” as part of his#Minilogue, in which he dressed up as if he is going somewhere. He also covered Sean Spicer showing up at a White House press briefing, some Senators selling off massive amounts of stock shortly after a Coronavirus briefing, and the toilet paper crisis.

He also had an interview with The Killers about their new album, Imploding the Mirage. As he did on other nights, Kimmel urged support for a charity, choosing tonight the USBG Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.