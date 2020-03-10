Trevor Noah Fears Trump Has “No Grasp” On Coronavirus Outbreak

If you’re looking to the White House for guidance on what to do about the coronavirus outbreak, Trevor Noah says don’t.

The Daily Show host took a closer look at the crisis on Monday’s episode of the late-night show and pondered “Is this how we die?”

Noah recapped the latest developments and noted that several Republican members of Congress, including Sen. Ted Cruz, have self-quarantined after being exposed to the virus at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

While that sounds scary, Noah said President Trump has done little to calm fears.

“What’s fascinating about Trump is even as he bumbles his way through the coronavirus response, he thinks he’s going an amazing job,” a bewildered Noah stated.

Trump visits the CDC and assures us he has no grasp on the escalating coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/OagdYDv7kR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 10, 2020

The Comedy Central star then tossed to a clip of Trump visiting the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and praising himself, his ancestors, and his personal knowledge of science.

“I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised,” Trump said. “Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.”

Noah wasn’t so sure.

“Even if Trump had some other job, I still think he’d somehow find a way to ruin things,” he quipped.