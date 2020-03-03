Trevor Noah Confused By Joe Biden Gaffes: “This Is Not Good”

Between the constant campaign rallies, debates, fundraisers and media interviews, running for president is obviously grueling.

On tonight’s installment of The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah noted that the back-to-back events are taking a toll on former Vice President Joe Biden, who just cruised to victory in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

“Things might be looking up for Biden,” the Comedy Central star said before adding, “he still has opponents in this race… the most difficult is himself.”

TONIGHT: Joe Biden’s campaign is alive and gaffe-ing. pic.twitter.com/bXt2EK8JVr — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 3, 2020

Noah tossed to a montage of the Democratic contenders gaffes. In one clip, Biden called Fox News Host Chris Wallace “Chuck.” Another snippet showed the 77-year-old politician telling supporters “super Thursday” is around the corner. In a third clip, he botched a quote from the Declaration of Independence but attempted to recover by telling supporters “you know the thing.”

After appearing confused himself, Noah said: “This is not good. Just in the past 24 hours, Joe has gaffed everything from the name of a TV anchor he was talking to, to the declaration of independence.”

Noah compared Biden’s gaffes to an intimate relationship gone horribly wrong.

“The name thing on its own is bad, because interviews are sort of like sex. It doesn’t matter how well it goes, if you call the person the wrong name at the end, the whole thing is ruined,” he said to laughter.