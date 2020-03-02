‘Yellow Rose’ Co-Producer Jeremiah Abraham Launches Tremendous Communications To Highlight People Of Color In Media

Jeremiah Abraham, who co-produced Yellow Rose, has launched Tremendous Communications, a multicultural public relations and marketing company that looks to give shine to entertainment properties and find opportunities to highlight people of color and marginalized voices in media.

Abraham Courtesy of Tremendous

The new company looks to work with clients to help strategize and engage. They will help promote new theatrical releases, digital video, talent and more with a focus on Asian American content.

“Tremendous Communications aims to help the industry see the value of Asian Americans on screen and also as avid consumers of content. We’re also pushing for increased diversity in the APA community — spotlighting a wider range of cultures like FIlipino Americans who’s stories and accomplishments have generally gone underrepresented,” said Abraham, who is founder and CEO of Tremendous.

He adds, “Asian Americans have become a very powerful and discerning demographic. Misrepresentation on-screen will no longer be accepted by the group and Tremendous Communications hopes to uplift this movement toward authentic representation.”

Prior to launching Tremendous, Abraham worked as a marketing and communications executive for 15 years. He has worked on major movie campaigns for Warner Bros, Sony Pictures, Universal, Lionsgate, Disney, HBO and more. Titles include the groundbreaking Crazy Rich Asians, Aneesh Chaganty’s Searching, the Harry Potter franchise and the James Wan-directed comic book pic Aquaman.

The aforementioned Yellow Rose marked Diane Paragas’ narrative feature debut and features Tony-nominated Eva Noblezada and Tony-winning Lea Salonga. As reported exclusively by Deadline, the timely immigration drama was acquired last fall by Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions.

Outside of film, Abraham has worked on digital video marketing strategies for brands such as Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair and the New Yorker, and led Asian American public relations for McDonald’s.