‘Tooning Out The News’: Stephen Colbert Animated News Show Resumes Production & CBS All Access Sets New Premiere

Stephen Colbert’s animated news comedy Tooning Out The News has resumed production and will launch on CBS All Access on April 7.

This comes after the digital platform was forced to delay its March 16 premiere amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks ago, production on the series was postponed but has now restarted with crews working remotely.

Colbert, who exec produces alongside The Late Show showrunner Chris Licht and RJ Fried and Tim Luecke, who co-created Showtime’s Our Cartoon President, revealed the news on his CBS talkshow last night with a short clip.

“It is an animated show being made right now by animators all night from their homes, which is a great way to pass time during quarantine,” Colbert joked.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, it will feature short daily segments leading up to a weekly full episode that includes a cast of animated characters mocking news of the day, and interviewing real world guests and newsmakers. It will air on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Canada.

The cast of animated characters will be led by anchor James Smartwood, who will mock the news and interview real-world guests, newsmakers and analysts in daily five- to seven-minute segments, followed by a weekly full episode available every Friday.

Guests include Alan Dershowitz, Donny Deutsch, Rep. Barbara Lee, Olivia Nuzzi and Rep. Eric Swalwell.

It is the latest animated series for the streaming service, which airs Star Trek: Lower Decks from Rick & Morty’s Mike McMahan and The Harper House, from China, IL creator Brad Neely and Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Katie Krentz.

You can watch a clip below: