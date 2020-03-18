‘Tonight Show’s Nightly YouTube Episodes Will Air In NBC Reruns As Late Night Adjusts To Coronavirus Shutdown

Following the recent production shutdown of all late-night shows amid an escalating coronavirus pandemic, most of them migrated online with original content. Now, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is returning to TV with fresh material in an abbreviated format.

A day after the launch of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition, the online feature, shot at Fallon’s home, is going nightly. Following the premiere of each 10-minute episode on The Tonight Show‘s YouTube channel, it will air as part of The Tonight Show encore episode on NBC from 11:35 PM-12:35 AM. The first webisode of At Home Edition to get a network play tonight features guest Lin-Manuel Miranda speaking to Fallon via Zoom.

Most late-night hosts have kept their online presence since the late-night shows went dark. Jimmy Kimmel shot a mini-monologue Tuesday night, and said he would do so nightly, as well as make a donation to a worthwhile cause every day during his quarantine. Yesterday, the charity was No Kid Hungry. “They make sure kids eat,” he said.

Stephen Colbert shot his Late Show monologue Monday from his bathtub, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has been posting digital shorts, including one in which Noah went Italian, breaking out in song on his apartment balcony with a rendition of “A Whole New World” from Disney’s 1992 animated film Aladdin.

It is possible that, like with The Tonight Show, some of that original content could find its way to the broadcast networks to spiffy up reruns.

The episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition will range in format, featuring a short monologue, a mix of celebrity guests joining via Zoom, and more. Each night, Fallon highlights a different charity in an effort to raise funds for those in need during this time. Last night’s video has over 2 million views and has already helped raise almost $19,000 for Feeding America, which is serving communities and people facing hunger in America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight’s charity will be Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares is one of the nation’s leading industry-based HIV/AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations that funds the social service work of The Actors Fund and award grants to AIDS service organizations nationwide.