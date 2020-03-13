Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson In Good Spirits Despite Coronavirus Isolation, Tweet Update On Condition

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson may have temporarily lost their freedom of movement, but are apparently in good spirits as they endure isolation caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Hanks sent out a tweet today thanking fans for their support in the wake of the duo’s stunning announcement that they had contracted the virus and were quarantined in Australia.

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” Hanks said at the end of a tweet, which was accompanied by a picture of himself and Wilson. The quip is a line from his film A League of Their Own.

“Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are thing we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

WIlson and Hanks were in Australia on business. Hanks was filming an untitled Baz Luhrmann film about Elvis. Hanks plays legendary manager Col. Tom Parker. Wilson was doing some concert dates for her new album, Halfway to Home. They announced on Wednesday that they had tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling ill.