Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Leave Hospital, Now Self-Quarantined At Their Home In Australia

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left the hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus and are now self-quarantined at their rented home in Australia, Deadline can confirm. We had been hearing that Hanks and Wilson were on the mend, and Hanks’ sons Colin and Chet let the world know that was on the case on social media.

Deadline broke the story last Wednesday about the two-time Oscar winner and his wife being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Luhrmann and his family went into voluntary self-quarantine after being in contact with Hanks.

Hanks is in the Gold Coast of Australia to shoot Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley movie for Warner Bros in which the actor plays the legendary singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker. Filming on the film, which is scheduled to open on Oct. 1, 2021, has been on hiatus though hope resides that production will ramp up soon given Hanks’ recovery.

Yesterday, Hanks posted on social media a reference to a quote from Fred Rogers, who he played, and received an Oscar nom for, in Sony/TriStar’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, “Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx”.