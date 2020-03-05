Tom Hanks World War II Pic ‘Greyhound’ Heads To June

Click to Skip Ad
Capt Krause (TOM HANKS) peers out the broken pilot house window in TriStar Pictures' GREYHOUND. Sony

Sony’s Tom Hanks World War II movie Greyhound is jumping from its May 8 weekend to June 12, as a means to tee off before Father’s Day weekend which is during the weekend of June 19-21. I hear the pic’s rescheduling has nothing to do with coronavirus fears which are weighing on many distribs’ minds, rather it’s an opportune time to capture sons and fathers, while also capitalizing on the Flag Day holiday which falls on June 14.

The pic, directed by Aaron Schneider, and also adapted by Hanks from the C.S. Forester novel, follows a US Navy skipper who must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by Nazi U-boat wolf packs. Elisabeth Shue also stars. Hanks is producing with his partner Gary Goetzman. EPs are Jason Cloth, David Coatsworth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Sanping Han, Michael Jackman, Milan Popelka, Aaron Ryder, Steve Shareshian, and Alex Zhang.

Sony also dropped the trailer for the feature today, which you can see below:

 

