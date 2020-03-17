Tom Brady Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers For $30M A Year After Leaving New England Patriots

TB to TB? Yep. Hours after confirming that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons, quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported today that the deal is worth a cool $30 mil a year, give or take. Check out his tweet below.

Some folks had posited that Brady was headed to Los Angeles to play for the Chargers, and the rumor mill went into overdrive after Deadline reported exclusively last week that the GOAT was teaming with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo to launch a production company. Their 199 Productions is set up as a global multi-platform content company to develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows.

That theory recalled the situation in 1988, when hockey all-timer Wayne Gretzky was traded to the Los Angeles Kings. His wife, Janet Jones Gretzky, was an aspiring actress at the time. Brady’s wife is international supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

But Brady was believed to want to stay on the East Coast because of family considerations.

The quarterback named his production company 199 Productions in a not-so-subtle nod to where he was drafted by the New England Patriots — in the second-to-last round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He has gone on to win six Super Bowl titles with the Pats, more than any other player, and has played in a record nine. He also has been named league MVP three times and Super Bowl MVP four times and holds more than 50 NFL records. They include most regular season games won by a quarterback (219) and playoff games won by a QB (30).

In other NFL free-agency news today, former one-season Monday Night Football color man Jason Witten has left the Dallas Cowboys to sign with the newly relocated Las Vegas Raiders.