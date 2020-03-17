Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots, Says Time For “New Stage In My Life”

Tom Brady, one of the great quarterbacks in the history of the NFL and a six-time Super Bowl champ, has announced that he will not return to his longtime team, the New England Patriots.

In two long messages this morning, the 42-year-old Brady tweeted “I don’t know what my future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.” He noted, “Pats Nation will always be a part of me.”

Last week, Deadline broke the story that Brady is launching 99 Productions, a global multi-platform content company to develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows. The company has put together a slate of development projects that include several with Brady on camera, in stories spanning sports, entertainment and health and wellness, among other subjects.

In his first tweet this morning, titled “Forever a Patriot,” Brady thanked coaches and his team, noting, “I cherished every opportunity I had to be part of our team, and I love you all for that.” The second tweet, titled “Love You Pats Nation,” addresses the team’s fans.

Last August, Brady signed a two-year contract with the Patriots that allowed for the possibility of becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Check out Brady’s full tweet message below:

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020