‘Today’ Show Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NBC’s Today show is the latest to be affected by the coronavirus.

An employee on the third hour of Today tested positive for COVID-19, co-host Savannah Guthrie told viewers this morning. She told viewers the network learned of the news overnight and co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker took the morning off “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Both are fine right now, they feel good, but caution is the order of the day,” Guthrie said.

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said in a statement on the show’s website that the staff member was experiencing “mild symptoms” and receiving treatment.

“We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,” Oppenheim said.

The network is asking employees who came in contact with the affected staff to self-isolate.

The company is “taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A [where the show is produced],” Oppenheim said

All editorial staff members on the third hour of Today were asked to work from home while NBC completed the social mapping exercise, the network said.

Guthrie and co-host Hoda Kotb took over hosting duties in the third hour of Today, and again explained what had happened. “Things are different all day long, including the way we are sitting,” Guthrie told viewers at the top of the hour, noting how she and her co-host were spaced the recommended six feet apart.