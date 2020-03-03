Thomas Middleditch To Headline CBS Comedy Pilot ‘B Positive’ From Chuck Lorre & Marco Pennette

Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch has been tapped as the lead in B Positive, CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot from the Mom team of Marco Pennette, Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros TV.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Pennette, B Positive centers on Drew (Middleditch), a newly divorced dad faced with finding a kidney donor and who is at the end of his rope when he runs into Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), a rough-around-the edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

In addition to Ashford, Middleditch joins previously cast Kether Donohue and Sara Rue in what is shaping up as one of the strongest comedy pilot ensembles assembled this season.

Pennette and Lorre executive produce. Warner Bros Television produces with Lorre’s studio-based Chuck Lorre Productions.

Middleditch had been sought after, coming off his six-season starring turn on HBO’s Silicon Valley, which earned him an Emmy nomination.

He recently co-starred in movie sequels Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Zombieland: Double Tap. Middleditch currently performs around the country alongside Ben Schwartz in the two-man improv comedy show Middleditch & Schwartz.

Middleditch, who voices a lead in the upcoming Hulu animated series Solar Opposites, is repped by WME, Kirsten Ames Management and attorney Isaac Dunham.

2020 CBS Pilots & Series Orders