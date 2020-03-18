‘This Is Us’ Wins Tuesday, ‘The Conners’ Gains In Return As All Networks See Rise

The majority of Tuesday’s primetime programming saw upticks across the board for all networks — it might be the new normal with Americans taking the pledge to shelter in place.

NBC won the night overall in the ratings with This Is Us leading the pack, getting a boost from last week with a 1.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.95 million viewers. Ellen’s Game of Games (1.3, 5.95M) saw a four-tenths boost in the demo, while New Amsterdam (0.7, 5.20M) held steady in ratings but managed to deliver its largest audience since the fall finale.

ABC saw the return of several of their shows including The Conners (1.2, 6.58M), which climbed many rungs on the ratings ladder. Bless This Mess (0.7, 4.13M), Mixed-ish (0.7, 2.99M) and Black-ish (0.6, 2.75M) were all up, while the freshman drama For Life (0.6, 2.36M) dipped two tenths in the demo.

CBS aired reruns of NCIS and FBI, which led into a new episode of FBI: Most Wanted (0.8, 6.55M), which ticked up. The same went for Fox’s Tuesday with The Resident (0.8, 4.71M) and Empire (0.7, 2.70M), which rose a tenth.

On the CW, The Flash (0.4, 1.26M) sped past its rating last week while DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.2, 674,000) was steady.