‘This Country’: Chelsea Holmes & Sam Straley To Star, Taylor Ortega & Krystal Smith Also Cast In Fox Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Holmes (At What Cost?, What r u doing rn?) and Sam Straley (The Kids Are Alright, Hala) are set as leads opposite Seann William Scott in Fox’s single-camera comedy pilot This Country. Taylor Ortega (Kim Possible movie, Succession) and Krystal Smith (YouTuber Krissychula, A Lot) also have joined the project based on the BBC series, from Jenny Bicks, Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate, Fox Entertainment and BBC Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Bicks and to be directed by Feig, This Country is a half-hour mockumentary inspired by the BBC Three format created by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper. The show follows the daily lives of cousins Kelly (Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Straley), who are trailed by a documentary crew as they go to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. The show follows the pair as they pursue their dreams, confront challenges and fight each other for frozen pizza. These two don’t have much, but they do have each other.

Holmes will play Kelly, an outwardly tough young adult who’s actually a softie. She yearns to reconnect with her father and has the dreams of an entrepreneur.

Straley will portray Shrub,” Kelly’s cousin and best friend who has a soul of an artist. Shrub has some anger issues but deep down is a romantic who dreams of falling in love and going to art school.

Taylor Ortega, Krystal Smith Courtesy of Mike Bryk; Krystal Smith

Ortega will play Nadine, Shrub and Kelly’s old high school classmate who is beautiful, successful and married to Kelly’s old crush, Dylan. Nadine is the “big fish” in the “small pond” of Flatch.

Smith is Big Mandy, a menacing town presence who loves tattoos and her two dogs.

As previously announced, Scott plays Father Joe, a recent transplant from Minneapolis who is doing the best he can with what he’s got.

Bicks exec produces through her Perkins Street Productions banner; Feig exec produces through Feigco Entertainment. Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper also exec produce alongside Angie Stephenson, while Feigco Entertainment’s Dan Magnante is co-exec producer with Cathy Mason and Rachel Mason producing. The project comes out of Bicks’ and Feig’s overall deals with Lionsgate Television.

Holmes’ credits include the live shows At What Cost? and What r u doing rn? She’s repped by CAA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Straley is best known for playing Lawrence Cleary on the ABC comedy series, The Kids Are Alright. Other credits include a recent guest star on NBC’s Chicago Med and the Apple TV feature, Hala, which had its premiere at Sundance. Straley is repped by Gray Talent Group, Authentic Talent Management and attorney Derek Kroeger.

Ortega played Shego in the Kim Possible TV movie. She guest-starred on Succession and will be seen in the upcoming anthology series Love Life starring Anna Kendrick. She’s repped by The Gersh Agency, Mosaic and attorney Granderson Des Rochers.

Smith is represented by MGMT, and Karl Austen and Andrew Howard at Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.