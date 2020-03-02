‘Thirtysomething(else): Kendrick Sampson To Star In ABC’s ‘Thirtysomething’ Sequel Pilot

Kendrick Sampson (The Vampire Diaries, How to Get Away With Murder) has been cast as a lead in the ABC drama pilot thirtysomething(else), a sequel to Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick’s beloved 1987-91 drama series.

Sampson plays a new character in the thirtysomething franchise, joining Odette Annable, Chris Wood, Patrick Fugit and Auden Thornton, who play grown-up versions of the children in the original series.

Written by Herskovitz and Zwick and to be directed by Zwick, thirtysomething(else) will follow an ensemble of new faces, the new generation of thirtysomethings. They are being joined by returning original cast members Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston), reprising their characters in supporting roles. Fellow thirtysomething alums Melanie Mayron and Polly Draper will recur in the sequel.

Sampson will play Brad. Formidable and handsome, he is the boyfriend of Janey Steadman (Annable) and a man of high ideals. As a young activist he single-handedly formed a renters’ rights group in Philadelphia that has grown into a large non-profit that promotes affordable housing and helps the homeless. Brad is often obliged by his responsibilities to be more of a conciliator than he would like, and sometimes Janey’s volatility is a challenge for him. But they are very much in love, and both are coming to face whatever fears of commitment they harbor.

Herskovitz and Zwick executive produce for ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios, and MGM Television. Filming on the pilot is slated to begin in March in New Jersey.

Sampson has been recurring as Nathan on HBO’s comedy series Insecure. He co-starred on Fox’s drama series Gracepoint and has had recurring roles on How to Get Away With Murder, The Vampire Diaries., White Famous, Supernatural and The Flash. He also recently starred in Freeform’s holiday movie Ghosting and next stars in Channing Godfrey People’s Miss Juneteenth. He is repped by CAA and HJTH.