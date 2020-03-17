‘The Young And The Restless’ & ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Crisis

EXCLUSIVE: CBS’ daytime dramas are the latest TV series impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In the face of a fast-escalating health crisis and new restrictions by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti aimed at slowing the epidemic, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are stopping production.

The shutdown is effective tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, as both series are dark on Mondays. Currently, filming is suspended for the next two weeks.

The Young and the Restless is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television; The Bold and the Beautiful is produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions. The duo joins ABC’s General Hospital, whose production was suspended at the end of last week.

The Young and the Restless was recently renewed for four more years, taking it through 2024; The Bold and the Beautiful is a year into a three-year pickup through 2022.

The Young and the Restless currently leads all other daytime dramas in viewers (4.11 million), women 25-54 (1.0) and women 18-49 (0.6). The Bold and the Beautiful has been recognized as the most-watched daytime drama in the world.