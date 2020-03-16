‘The Witcher’: Netflix To Carry Out Deep Clean On Set After Kristofer Hivju Contracts Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix will conduct a deep clean of The Witcher set and advised staff to quarantine themselves after actor Kristofer Hivju revealed on Instagram he has tested positive for coronavirus.

As Deadline reported today, Netflix shuttered production on the show for two weeks as a precautionary measure. Now, in a new email to the production team this evening UK-time, the streamer said an “individual” has contracted coronavirus. Deadline understands that individual is Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones.

The streamer sought to reassure staff that it is putting in place measures to eradicate the virus on set at Arborfield Studios, which is west of London. “We paused production prior to becoming aware of this, but as a further precaution we will be closing production offices and Arborfield immediately and arranging for deep cleaning and disinfection,” Netflix said in an email.

The email added: “We are in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the relevant individual. However, due to the nature of this production, it is recommended that crew and cast self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their temperature, and seek medical advice if they experience any symptoms.” (Read the memo in full below).

In a message to his 3.7 million Instagram followers, Hivju said he is in Norway with his family after getting the COVID-19 diagnosis. He added: “Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold.”

Hivju joined The Witcher cast for Season 2 and will play Nivellen, who in the books is a man cursed to take on the appearance of a monster.

Here is the full Netflix email to crew:

We wanted to let everyone know that we learned today that a member of our production family has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently seeking medical care and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we will not be sharing the identity of the individual.

We paused production prior to becoming aware of this, but as a further precaution we will be closing production offices and Arborfield immediately and arranging for deep cleaning and disinfection. This means no one will have access to production offices or Arborfield during that time.

We are in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the relevant individual. However, due to the nature of this production, it is recommended that crew and cast self-quarantine for 14 days, monitor their temperature, and seek medical advice if they experience any symptoms.

Please note that the World Health Organisation (WHO) states that the risk of catching COVID-19 from someone with no symptoms is very low. See here for the WHO’s latest guidance. We advise all individuals to stay up to date with and follow their local government recommendations on COVID-19.

Please feel free to contact our Line Producer and Production HR if you have any further questions or concerns.

Additionally, we also want to remind everyone of your access to our Modern Health programme, which can be a helpful resource for those who may need assistance during this uncertain time. Through Modern Health, each of you can access up to 3 individual counselling sessions per calendar year covered by Netflix.

Thank you for supporting each other throughout this time.