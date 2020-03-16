‘The Wall’ Returns To Lower Ratings; ‘American Idol’ Holds Steady To Win Sunday

NBC’s The Wall returned for Season 3 on Sunday, falling significantly from its Season 2 premiere more than two years ago in earning a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.27 million viewers. The second part of its Season 2 premiered on January 1, 2018, and for the 2017-18 season the game show averaged a 1.2 rating and 6 million viewers overall in L+7 ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The Wall led into the network’s Little Big Shots (0.4, 2.65M) and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 1.98M), which both held steady with last week’s numbers. Good Girls (0.4, 1.85M) slipped a tenth.

American Idol (1.3, 7.48M) hit the right note again in winning Sunday, holding steady with last week. ABC also saw the return of America’s Funniest Home Videos (1.0, 6.20M), while The Rookie (0.8, 5.15M) was steady after hitting a viewer high last week. ABC won the night overall in the demo.

CBS, the night’s most watched broadcast network, started off with 60 Minutes (1.0, 10.28M), which was up from last week. CBS also aired a special episode of NCIS: New Orleans (0.6, 6.33M), which was followed by another in its regular time slot (0.6, 5.89), which ticked up. It was the same story for God Friended Me (0.6, 6.03M), which got a little boost.

After a rerun of The Masked Singer, Fox’s animation block did fairly well with The Simpsons (0.6, 1.69M) kicking things off and ticking up from last week. Bob’s Burgers (0.6, 1.56M) and Family Guy (0.6, 1.71M) were also up in the demo, while Duncanville (0.4, 1.20M) matched last week’s ratings.

Last but certainly not least, the CW’s Sunday superheroine lineup held steady with Batwoman (0.2, 783,000) and Supergirl (0.2, 664K).