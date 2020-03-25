‘The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln Gives Danai Gurira A Musical Farewell

Fans of Danai Gurira were sad to see her leave The Walking Dead on Sunday. They said goodbye to the katana-wielding badass Michonne, but she probably received the best goodbye from her former co-star Andrew Lincoln who said farewell with a special song.

In a video on the official Walking Dead Instagram account, Lincoln — who played Rick Grimes on the AMC series — serenaded Gurira with a rendition of one of the most popular James Bond songs “Live and Let Die” — but he changed the words to “Simply Love You Danai.”

He then talked about meeting Gurira for the first time on the show as Michonne. He started to talk about her from the perspective of his character, Grimes. “I thought you were a maniac with katana swords,” he said, “but my son Carl thought that we should save you.”

Gurira’s departure from the zombie series was confirmed last February, but it was reported that she would appear in only a handful of episodes for the show’s next season. She was the third major player from the series to exit the series following Lincoln and Lauren Cohan.

Watch the video below.