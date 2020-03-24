‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale Delayed Due To Coronavirus

AMC said on Tuesday that the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead will not air at its scheduled time, with post-production delayed due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5,” the network said today.

The finale will now appear as a special episode later in the year, AMC said. It also will offer the first eight episodes of Season 10 for free on AMC.com and the AMC app after the April 5 episode through May 1.

(1/2) Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year. pic.twitter.com/TqeSHgRdKR — AMC Networks (@AMC_TV) March 24, 2020

On Sunday, the zombie-apocalypse series aired Episode 13 of Season 10, “What We’ve Become,” in what was the final episode of longtime regular Danai Gurira.

The Walking Dead had already postponed preproduction on Season 11 owing to the production shutdown of most of the TV world because of restrictions fighting the coronavirus.

The pandemic has also impacted AMC’s TWD spinoff series. Fear the Walking Dead, already in production on its sixth season, has targeted April 13 to return to production.

On Friday, the network also said it was postponing the launch of The Walking Dead: Beyond World. Originally slated to debut April 12, the new drama will now launch “later this year.”

