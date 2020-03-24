‘The Voice’ Tops ‘American Idol’ In Monday Ratings; ‘The Good Doctor’ Climbs To Season High

Click to Skip Ad
The Good Doctor
Freddie Highmore and Will Yun Lee in 'The Good Doctor' ABC/Jack Rowand

NBC won Monday in primetime ratings with The Voice leading the charge. The reality singing competition ticked down from last week but still earned a 1.7 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.50 million viewers. It was a healthy lead-in to Manifest (0.8, 4.38M), which held steady, staying on par with the show’s season premiere.

ABC’s own reality singing competition American Idol (1.4, 6.98M) didn’t beat its time-slot competitor The Voice, though it did grow two tenths from last week. The network aired the first part of a two-part season finale of The Good Doctor (1.1., 6.78M), which was up since its last new episode.

On Fox, 9-1-1 (1.3, 6.94M) saw a tiny slip, while Prodigal Son (0.8, 3.60M) was up from the previous week. CBS took a break for the night, airing repeats.

The CW saw growth in the last new episode of Supernatural (0.3, 1.07M), as the final season of the long-running and wildly popular sci-fi series has temporarily shut down production due to coronavirus. Rounding out the CW’s night was Roswell, New Mexico (0.2, 850,000) which held steady.

