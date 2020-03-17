‘The Voice’ Dominates Monday Ratings, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ And ‘Bull’ Hit Season Highs

The Voice sang its way to the top on Monday night, earning a 1.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 9.87 million viewers, which is a hearty five-tenth boost in the demo. This was a helpful lead-in for Manifest (0.8, 4.51M) as the sci-fi drama ticked up two-tenths.

The hits don’t stop there as CBS saw a surge in their Monday night lineup. Bob Hearts Abishola earned a 0.9 in the demo and 6.82 million viewers. The freshman sitcom was up two-tenths, tying its season-high — and it was the same for All Rise. The courtroom drama stepped up to a 0.7 rating in the demo and 6.82 million viewers. The Neighborhood (1.1, 7.37M) also saw a boost in the demo and viewership, which was the best numbers for the sitcom in over a year. Meanwhile, Bull (0.7, 7.11M) bookended the night holding steady and earning a season-high in viewership.

ABC’s Monday night telecast of American Idol (1.2, 6.29M) was a tenth down in the demo from Monday night’s episode. This led into the news special 20/20: Pandemic (1.1, 6.22M)

Elsewhere, Fox saw the return of 9-1-1 (1.4, 6.79M) and Prodigal Son (0.7, 3.40M) which both returned steady. Supernatural (0.2, 1.01M) also returned to The CW and was down from its season average while Rosewell: New Mexico (0.2, 769,000) made its season 2 debut, which was down compared to its first season average.