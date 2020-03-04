‘The Upshaws’: Kim Fields Joins Wanda Sykes & Mike Epps In Netflix Comedy Series

Living Single and Facts of Life alumna Kim Fields is set as a lead opposite Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps in Netflix’s multi-camera family comedy series The Upshaws.

The series centers on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without any blueprints.

Fields will play Regina Upshaw, Lucretia’s (Sykes) sister and Bennie’s (Epps) high school sweetheart, now wife, and the mother of his three children. Regina works in medical billing at a local hospital and struggles to stay upbeat and keep her family happy — and her husband in check — while pursuing goals of her own.

As previously announced, Epps’ Bennie Upshaw is the lovable, charming, thug-adjacent head of the Upshaw family. He runs a garage in Indianapolis, and is constantly butting heads with his sister-in-law, Lucretia, who believes her sister could have and do better. As a husband and father of four children, he tries his best (not always successfully) to figure things out without a blueprint.

Sykes’ is Regina’s sardonic older sister Lucretia, who collects disability after falling from a jetway at the airport. She is a real estate owner and silent partner in Bennie’s garage, only stomaching his antics for her sister. She will always believe it’s not too late for her sister to get out of her marriage.

Epps and Sykes executive produce with Regina Hicks (The L Word, Generation Q) who also serves as showrunner. Page Hurwitz (Wanda Sykes; Not Normal, Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready) and Niles Kirchner (Only One Mike) also executive produce.

Fields is known for her starring roles in long-running series NBC’s Facts of Life and Fox’s Living Single, both of which remain in worldwide syndication. She starred in and executive produced Lifetime’s You Light Up My Christmas, which aired last December. Her other credits include starring roles in the Sky/BritBox British comedy-drama series Living The Dream, and in TV movies Wrapped Up In Christmas for Lifetime and For Better Or For Worse on Hallmark Channel. She also appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (S8) and Dancing With The Stars (S22). As a director, she was one of the lead directors for nearly 100 episodes of Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne on TBS. Fields also created, produces and hosts the nationally syndicated radio special, Holiday Love, garnering over a million listeners annually.