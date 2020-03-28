‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ To Return To Its Time Slot As NBC Program Transitions To Originals

Those looking for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC over the past two weeks probably noticed that the show, airing hybrid episodes of new material and encores, often did not start until midnight as local 11 PM newscasts expanded to an hour for coronavirus coverage. Things will go back to normal on Monday as The Tonight Show also has been gradually returning to normal with all-new or close to all-new episodes over the course of the last several days.

“For the past two weeks NBC stations have had the option to expand their late local newscasts to an hour,” NBC said in a statement to Deadline. “Beginning on Monday, our network feed of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon returns to its normal time period. As always, stations are allowed to get exemptions for local breaking news.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon launched its At Home Edition on March 17 and started airing hybrid episodes hosted by Fallon from his home, combined with best-of moments from encore episodes a day later. By this week, the show had a packed slate of bookings, with Trevor Noah and D-Nice as guests on Monday, John Legend on Tuesday, Niall Horan on Wednesday, Alec Baldwin on Thursday and Tina Fey & Jose Andres on Friday. Tonight’s show, for example, will likely be all original with Fey and Andres, except for the music performance at the end.

The Tonight Show has been working on resuming its typical two guest + a musical performance structure starting with next week. From the listings released Friday evening, the program has largely reached that goal though it stopped short of categorizing new episodes as “all original,” including “Best of Fallon moments” to the roster of guests for each show out of precaution.

Here are the guests currently scheduled for next seek:

Monday, March 30: At Home Edition: Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi and musical guest OneRepublic plus Best of Fallon moments.

Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato, Jonathan Van Ness and musical guest Demi Lovato plus Best of Fallon moments.

Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler, Russell Wilson & Ciara and musical guest Marcus Mumford plus Best of Fallon moments.

Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: TBD guest and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments.

Friday, April 3: At Home Edition: Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi and musical guest Lewis Capaldi plus Best of Fallon moments.