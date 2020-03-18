‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition’ Premieres Tonight On Show’s YouTube Channel

Jimmy Fallon is bringing a mini version of The Tonight Show to fans from his home as the show remains on a production hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition will debut tonight on the show’s official YouTube channel.

Shot by Fallon’s wife, tonight’s episode will feature Fallon’s kids as they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an original song about being cooped up.

Moving forward, the special 10-minute episodes will air weeknights and will feature a short monologue, a mix of celebrity guests joining via Zoom, and more. Additionally, Fallon will highlight a different charity each night in an effort to raise funds for those in need during this time, starting tonight with Feeding America, which is committed to serving communities and people facing hunger in America during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Late Show host Stephen Colbert also did his part for social distancing, bringing a bit of his late-night show to fans Monday night amidst the coronavirus production shutdown with a surprise monologue from his bathtub.