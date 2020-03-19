The Star Trek: Picard Podcast: Jeri Ryan Returns & The Beginning Of The End, For Now

The penultimate "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1" ep of the Patrick Stewart-led CBS All Access series had a lot, including more Seven of Nine

Editors note: The Star Trek: Picard Podcast is a weekly series of in-depth and informed discussions with the stars and creative team behind CBS All Access’ series on the ideas, strategies and geopoetics behind the 10-episode first season of the Patrick Stewart-led sci-fi drama. The podcast is sponsored by CBS All Access and hosted by Deadline’s Senior Editor Dominic Patten.

“I love that she is so much more free, I love that I can bring more of myself to her,” Jeri Ryan tells us today on the Star Trek: Picard podcast of the difference between playing Seven of Nine then and now. “Honestly, the hardest part of playing Seven back in the Voyager years is because she couldn’t really express emotion …and I am very emotional and very expressive,” the Trekverse star adds.

With the dropping today of the penultimate “Et in Arcadia Ego, Pt 1” episode of the Sir Patrick Stewart-led series, we are nearing our run this season too – and we’re bringing out the heavy hitters. Along with the return of Jeri to the podcast, we are joined today once again by Picard EP Akiva Goldsman, who directed the two-part feature-like finale.

So, a spoiler alert has been given and delivered now and there’s admirable cameo at the end (you have been official teased), listen here:

Now, you know we’re not in the recap business on this podcast and if you want to know what happened on Picard, you should watch the show on CBS All Access before listening in. However, the Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman penned episode certainly ramps up the stakes with the visit to the Isa Briones portrayed Soji’s homeworld of Coppelius and another return of sorts of Next Generation’s Brent Spiner – though not as we once knew him, if you know what I mean?

Add to that, a pivotal save by Ryan’s Seven of Nine and a fleet of Romulan warbirds on their way and you have yourself some galactic sized dramatic tension. Plus, to turn it up even more, Jeri lets us in on the podcast on whether Seven of Nine will be back for Season 2.

Take a listen to this week’s Picard podcast of “Et in Arcadia Ego, Pt 1” and mark your calendar for next week’s finale – you won’t want to miss it, trust me.

