‘The Simpsons’ Will Be Available To Stream On Disney+ In The UK

Disney has put to bed weeks of speculation by confirming that it will make The Simpsons available to stream in the UK when Disney+ launches on March 24.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the House of Mouse said more than 600 episodes of the iconic Fox animation will be featured on Disney+ alongside content from Nat Geo, Marvel and Star Wars.

Disney and Sky, which is currently the main home of The Simpsons in Britain, have been particularly opaque about whether the show will be part of the Disney+ lineup.

But after the companies inked a new content deal on Tuesday, there has been movement and Disney finally confirmed that UK Simpsons fans can access the show’s back catalog — which is likely to be a big calling card for Disney+.

The show will also remain on Comcast-owned Sky and Channel 4 for the foreseeable future. Sky called it a “co-exclusive” arrangement with Disney.

Disney was forced to cancel the glitzy European launch event for Disney+ this week over coronavirus fears. It is instead trickling out news about the launch on its social media channels.