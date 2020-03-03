‘The Republic Of Sarah’:  Luke Mitchell To Star In CW Drama Pilot

The Code star Luke Mitchell is set as the male lead opposite Stella Baker in the CW drama pilot The Republic of Sarah, from Jeffrey Paul King, Marc Webb, CBS TV Studios and studio-based Fulwell 73.

Written by King, in The Republic of Sarah, faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school history teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch.

Mitchell will play Sarah’s brother Danny. After enduring a difficult childhood at the hands of his mother, Danny returns to his hometown as the harbinger of its demise. A brilliant young lawyer representing the mining company that wishes to destroy Greylock, Danny must confront his own deep emotional scars as his trip home brings him face to face with the ghosts of his past.

King executive produces with Webb, Mark Martin and Fulwell 73’s Jeff Grosvenor and Leo Pearlman.

This marks Mitchell’s return to the CW, which gave the Australian native his first acting job in the U.S., a series regular role on The Tomorrow People.

Mitchell has worked steadily since moving to Hollywood following a stint on Australian staple Neighbours and starring turns on the Australian series Home and Away and H20. After his series regular role on the CW’ The Tomorrow People, Mitchell was cast as a series regular on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where he started as recurring, on NBC’s Blindspot and most recently as the male lead on the CBS series The Code.

In features, Mitchell will next be seen in Paramounts’ Without Remorse opposite Michael B Jordan. He is repped by Management 360, UTA and McMahon Management in Australia.