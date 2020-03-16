The Old Vic’s Production Of ‘Endgame’ Starring Daniel Radcliffe And Alan Cumming Suspended As Coronavirus Impacts UK

The coronavirus has affected the production of Endgame at The Old Vic in London as it has pulled the plug on the remaining dates of the Samuel Beckett adaptation. The production which starred Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming debuted January 27 as a double bill with Rough for Theatre II and was slated to end on March 28.

This marks the first London theater to cancel its performances. A statement on the Old Vic website said: “Whilst we have no reason to disagree with current scientific and government advice on coping with the Coronavirus, given the new travel and other restrictions in place it is nevertheless becoming increasingly impractical to sustain business as usual at our theatre.”

“We are very sympathetic to people’s personal circumstances, as we are to the audiences who are still excited to visit the theatre and see our productions,” the statement continued. “We are also extremely aware of our employees’ financial dependence on work being presented and tickets being purchased. So it is with great sadness that we have had to decide to suspend the presentation of Endgame in a double bill with Rough for Theatre II for the next two weeks, which is the remainder of its run.”

As a non-commercial theater, the theater will take a financial hit and they ask that ticket holders “consider donating the cost of the ticket rather than requesting a credit note or refund.” In return, they will offer a link to an exclusive video recording of the entire production as well as a private video message from the cast, and a free Friends membership which will give them Priority Booking valid for one year.

Endgame may be postponed, but The Old Vic is keeping its production of 4000 Miles starring Timothée Chalamet on the calendar, it is slated to debut April 6.

The U.K. was recently added on Trump’s travel ban in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.