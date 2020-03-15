‘The Neighborhood’ Won’t Tape Season 2 Finale Over Coronavirus Concerns

When CBS TV Studios on Thursday night shut down the majority of its drama series, it had one comedy series still in production, CBS‘ The Neighborhood, which had a couple of days left on its Season 2 finale. At the time, a decision was made to keep the multi-camera comedy going until the Tuesday, May 17 season finale taping, which was to be done without an audience to protect the public.

But the situation in the U.S. has been fast deteriorating, with the number of new coronavirus cases skyrocketing every day. By Friday, it became clear that, with the current rate of the virus’ spread and the aggressiveness of the highly contagious disease, cast and crew members on any series were uncomfortable aggregating on sets. As a result, later that day, CBS TV Studios and the series producers decided not to proceed with the last two days of production on The Neighborhood.

Under the circumstances, the sitcom, starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, is not expected to come back when the outbreak subsides just to tape the finale, and the episode will likely never be finished and aired. That is not great news for fans as the finale was wrapping a multi-episode story arc.

Now in its second season, The Neighborhood is among CBS’ strongest comedy series. Created by Jim Reynolds,it serves as a Monday 8 PM anchor and is fully expected to be renewed for a third season.

