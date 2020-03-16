‘The Matrix 4’ Production Pauses In Berlin, Germany Amid Coronavirus Climate

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1633909a) The Matrix, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-anne Moss Film and Television

EXCLUSIVE: The last of Warner Bros. feature productions, The Matrix 4, is temporarily on hold in the wake of the coronavirus climate.

The movie, a Village Roadshow co-production, was shooting in Berlin, Germany. Lana Wachowski directs and co-wrote. The production recently finished shooting in San Francisco, CA and had moved on to Berlin. Filming will resume at a later date.

Matrix 4 stars Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) as well as newcomers Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Ibarra, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is rumored to be playing young Morpheus. Henwick is buzzed to play a female Neo-like character.

Again, no one on the crew or cast has been diagnosed, but the production is taking the same precautions as other Warner Bros. shoots like The Batman and Fantastic Beasts 3 in the UK, King Richard in Los Angeles, and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley movie in Gold Coast, Australia.