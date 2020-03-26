‘The Masked Singer’ Tops Wednesday Ratings; ‘Stumptown’ Season Finale Steady

ABC’s Stumptown ended its freshman season Wednesday delivering a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.71 million viewers. The Cobie Smulders-fronted action drama, which was even with its penultimate episoded, bookended the network’s primetime lineup kicked off by The Goldbergs (0.9, 4.72M), which stumbled two-tenths in the demo. It was the same story for Schooled (0.6, 3.26M), while American Housewife (0.6, 2.82M) was steady.

Fox’s The Masked Singer (2.1, 7.81M) dropped a tenth from last week but still topped Wednesday’s ratings. The reality singing competition was followed by Lego Masters (1.2, 3.75M), which stayed on par with last week.

NBC’s Chicago trio fared well for the night as Chicago Med (1.4, 9.51M) ticked up and Chicago Fire (1.3, 9.10M) and Chicago P.D. (1.2, 7.82M) matched last week’s demo numbers. As an added bonus, Med and Fire saw their biggest audiences since December 2015, while P.D. earned its highest viewership since January 2016.

On CBS, Survivor (1.6, 8.13M) climbed a tenth to a season best in the demo and delivered its largest audience in two years. SEAL Team (0.7, 5.23M) and S.W.A.T. (0.5, 3.80M) dropped in the demo.

The CW aired repeats.