‘The Masked Singer’ Leads Wednesday Ratings; ‘Chicago’ Trio Ticks Up

As social distancing and self-quarantines continue, it seems audiences are rediscovering the concept of linear viewing and appointment television, with a small, noticeable boost in ratings and viewership numbers across the board. On Wednesday, The Masked Singer topped the evening with a 2.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.86 million viewers, the best metrics for the incognito singing competition since last year’s fall finale (excluding its post-Super Bowl episode).

It was a good way to start the night for Fox, which followed with Lego Masters (1.2, 3.85M), up two-tenths in the demo and delivering its most-watched episode since its debut. The network won the night overall in the demo.

NBC’s Chicago trio saw an uptick across the board Wednesday night with their best numbers in the demo — minus crossover episodes — since February 2019. Chicago Med (1.3, 9.12M), Chicago Fire (1.3, 8.9M) and Chicago P.D. (1.2, 7.6M) all jumped up in the demo. Fire had its most-watched non-crossover episode since December 2015, while P.D. delivered it biggest audience since January 2016. NBC won the night in viewers.

On CBS, Survivor (1.5, 7.70M) was up from last week and earned a season-best in the demo, with its audience the highest since April 2019. CBS’ SEAL Team (0.8, 5.01M) stepped up a tenth in the demo and also got a boost in viewership, scoring its largest audience since December. S.W.A.T. (0.6, 4.10M) held steady.

ABC saw the return of some of its Wednesday night lineup — and the shows were firing on all cylinders. The Goldbergs (1.1, 4.94M) hit a season high, while Schooled (0.8, 3.5M) climbed and tied its own season high. Modern Family (0.9, 4.30M) grew in the demo and viewership, as did American Housewife (0.6, 3.18M) and Stumptown (0.5, 2.70M).

The CW aired repeats.