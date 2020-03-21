‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Adds Rosario Dawson

Deadline has confirmed that Rosario Dawson is making an appearance on the second season of Disney+’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Production on season 2 has already wrapped.

While many have remained silent about Dawson’s casting, what we know at this time is that it’s not a series regular role.

It remains to be officially confirmed that Dawson will play the fan-favorite character of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi apprentice and foil of Anakin Skywalker’s from the animated TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, however, fan speculation is leaning heavily in that direction. Both series were co-created by Dave Filoni, who is also a director, writer and EP on Mandalorian. Ahsoka is from the alien species Togruta, who are known for their large montrals and head tails, and colorful pigments. The character of Ahsoka was co-created by George Lucas and Filoni. Mandalorian, set five years after the 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi, follows a bounty hunter, who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-powered baby Yoda from falling into the hands of the villainous Imperial Empire. The bounty hunter is from the same rogue warrior class as legacy Star Wars characters Jango Fett and Boba Fett.

Dawson currently stars on the first season of USA’s Briarpatch as Allegra Dill, an investigator who is trying to solve her police officer sister’s murder in a quirky border town.

Dawson is also set to star in the HBO Max/DC Comics pilot DMZ, which is being directed and EP’ed by Ava DuVernay and showrunner/writer Roberto Patino. DMZ is set in a near future America that’s embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone, destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Dawson is set to play fierce medic Alma Ortego, who goes on a harrowing journey of saving lives while desperately searching for her lost son. As she contends with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control this lawless no man’s land, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone has lost…hope.

Below is an Instagram from two weeks from Mandalorian castmember Gina Caro about season 2’s wrap: