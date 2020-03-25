‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Cast: Michael Biehn Joins, Bill Burr Returning

Deadline has confirmed all The Mandalorian season 2 noise out there: Michael Biehn has joined, with stand-up comedian Bill Burr returning as his season one character of Imperial sharpshooter-turned-mercenary Mayfield.

Biehn, a vet of such movies as The Terminator, Planet Terror, Tombstone and Aliens is reportedly playing a bounty hunter from protag Mando’s past.

Burr’s Mayfield worked with Mando on a job, and ultimately betrays him. Gina Carano and Carl Weathers are also respectively returning as their Mando allies Cara Dune and Greef Karga. Last week Slash Film broke the news that Rosario Dawson will be appearing in season 2 as Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice Ahsoka Tano, and from what we know it’s not a series regular role.

The Disney+ series has wrapped shooting, and is expected to stream in October.

Mandalorian, set five years after the 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi, follows a bounty hunter, who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-powered baby Yoda from falling into the hands of the villainous Imperial Empire. The bounty hunter is from the same rogue warrior class as legacy Star Wars character Jango Fett.