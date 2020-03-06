‘The Lovebirds’ Cast & Director Are Skipping SXSW, But Pic Will Still Play Fest

This just in. The Lovebirds will still make its world premiere at SXSW on Saturday, March 14 at the Paramount Theatre, but director Michael Showalter and stars Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae are pulling out of coronavirus fears. The pic opens on April 3.

I understand that Paramount will be doing press for the movie in Los Angeles. All of that is still being worked out.

Nanjiani has been tweeting all week, expressing his concerns over the coronavirus. “I live with an immunocompromised person so I need to be extra careful and avoid crowds right now. I need to do everything I can to protect those I love,” wrote the comedian about his wife Emily V. Gordon. Both of them were Oscar nominated for their original screenplay The Big Sick which was about the beginning of their relationship. On Tuesday, Nanjiani, tweeted, “I don’t think people understand how big this Coronavirus thing is going to be.”

“It’s absurd we don’t have a massive number of test kits ready to go. We’ve known this thing was out there for weeks. Seems it’s extremely under diagnosed in the US right now.” he added.

“I’m truly not trying to panic anyone. I just have people I love who are in high risk groups and am frustrated at the lack of preparation, information and response. I guess what I’m saying is… wash your hands?”

I don’t think people understand how big this Coronavirus thing is going to be. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 4, 2020