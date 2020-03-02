‘The Lost Boys’: Rochelle Aytes To Star In The CW Reboot Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Rochelle Aytes (Mistresses) has been tapped as a lead in The Lost Boys, the CW’s retooled pilot from Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas based on the 1987 Warner Bros. movie.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In The Lost Boys, written by Mitchell and Thomas and directed by Marcos Siega, when a mother, Jackie (Aytes) and her Gen Z sons, Garrett (Branden Cook) and Levi, move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle.

Aytes’ Jackie, the single mother of Garrett and Levi, has just moved back to the North Carolina seaside town she abandoned more than 20 years ago. Now she’s returning to take over her dad’s bed and breakfast, and perhaps, rekindle an old high school flame. Aytes plays a version of the character played by Dianne Wiest in the film.

In addition Cook, Aytes joins previously cast Lincoln Younes and Ruby Cruz who play versions of Kiefer Sutherland’s and Jami Gertz’s character in the movie, respectively.

Mitchell and Siega executive produce alongside Thomas and Dan Etheridge of Spondoolie Productions; as well as Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Television. Spondoolie’s Rebecca Franko and Gulfstream’s Juliana Janes serve as producers.

Former Mistresses star Aytes recently produced and starred in Miss Havisham Effect, played a lead in Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings anthology, did a season-long arc on USA’s The Purge and recurred on CBS’ S.W.A.T. She is repped by Innovative Artists, Zero Gravity Management, and attorney Jeff Endlich.