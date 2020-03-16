‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Shuts Down Production In New Zealand Over Coronavirus Fears

The Lord Of The Rings has joined a swathe of other major TV and film projects in shutting down as coronavirus wreaks havoc on global production schedules.

The New Zealand Herald reported that Amazon’s epic retelling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel has ground to a halt for at least two weeks after the country’s decision to bring in tough border controls, meaning anyone who arrives must isolate themselves for 14 days.

The shut down was reportedly communicated to crew in a memo from producer GSR Productions, which said “there are no clear answers to when we will resume production”.

It said: “In an abundance of caution, UAP [Untitled Amazon Project] has suspended production for the next two (2) weeks commencing Monday, March 16. This is done in an environment where travel restrictions directed at the control of Covid-19 are issued daily by New Zealand and most other countries.”

The memo reportedly added: “We are doing this to minimise stress on the resources and infrastructures around us by doing our part to reduce population density in our communities and daily activities, in efforts to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

Deadline has contacted Amazon for contact.